COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s only been operating for about a week, but the new tobacco and vape shop on Main Street in Columbiana is going to be getting a new sign.

At Tuesday night’s Council meeting, City Manager Lance Willard credited the community for speaking out against the new business’s bold signage that sticks out from others nearby.

“That issue is being handled,” Willard said. “People are very passionate about it, and it shows their passion. We’re lucky to have such a thing in a town.”

Willard said owner Hussein Muthana obtained his permits just a few weeks ago, and the colorful sign went up soon after that. Willard spotted it just before Christmas and sent a violation notice.

“When they originally came in, they didn’t have an accurate depiction of what sign was going to be like,” Willard said.

Although no one would talk with us on camera about the sign, it’s become something of a rage on local social media.

Muthana said he was surprised by the outcry over his sign saying that he would have never done anything like it if he’d known what would happen. He said he doesn’t want to be seen as a bad neighbor.

Willard said Muthana was cooperative right away.

“He’s offered to take it down, and he has created a new sign that we can review,” Willard said.

Muthana says the existing sign should be down by the end of the week, but it may take a little longer than that for the new sign to be approved and installed.