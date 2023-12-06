COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Football fans in Columbiana will have a comfy new view next fall at Firestone Park: Renovations are set to begin on a new set of bleachers, and it couldn’t come at a better time.

Friday nights at Firestone Park hit different in Columbiana.

“You come down that hill, or you come in this entrance to the park, and the lights are on. It’s excitement, your hair stands on-end,” says Shawn Zenter, president of the Columbiana Athletic Boosters.

Since the 1930s, fans have watched the home team from these seats, but come next fall …

“When they walk in, people are going to pop,” Zenter said.

Father Time has taken its toll on the aging structure. Cracks and decaying concrete were beginning to cause concerns.

“If we weren’t doing this next year, I don’t believe we’d be allowed to be in those stands for next year,” Zenter said.

Starting in January, construction crews will begin removing the existing seating and installing new metal bleachers. Zenter says they worked carefully to preserve the existing aesthetic of the current bleachers while incorporating a new metal and brick structure.

“We’re going to make sure that it looks and feels like the rest of the park,” Zenter said.

The booster club first dropped the idea of a renovation about three years ago, developing a game plan for securing donations to help fund the entire project. The school district kicked in about $300,000 of the total $1.4 million price tag.

The project was boosted even further by a $25,000 donation from PHD Manufacturing just this week.

“It makes you feel good about ‘Proud to be a Clipper.’ Our little town here, we don’t have a ton of industry. But when those folks step up, it makes you feel like this is home,” Zenter said.

Phases 2 and 3 of the project are slated to include a band shell, renovated concession stands and updated restrooms, and are expected to cost an additional $1.8 million. The boosters have hit their goal for Phase 1 but are still looking for donations to fund the remainder of the project.

“We graduate on this field. This is more than just football. It’s a community effort. The fireworks are here,” Zenter said.