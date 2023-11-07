COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a driver was found to be intoxicated with a 6-year-old child in the car following a traffic stop in Columbiana.

Police pulled over a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 28, according to a police report. Police said the vehicle was traveling about 76 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.

The vehicle was stopped on state Route 7, near state Route 14.

The police report states that the driver, 32-year-old Joshua Kennedy, and a passenger, 30-year-old Brandi Pulver, both of Bulger, Pennsylvania, had slurred speech, and Kennedy appeared to be moving slowly without coordination. A 6-year-old was in the back seat and was not wearing a seat belt, the report stated.

Police said Kennedy admitted to drinking just one beer at the corn maze but was having trouble completing a field sobriety test properly. While he was completing the test, police said Pulver was “causing a scene” and being disorderly, interrupting the testing.

She was placed in the back of the police cruiser, where she continued to scream and try to prevent an officer from closing the door, the report stated.

Police said they found several open bottles of vodka in the vehicle Kennedy had been driving, several of them being empty, and a gun inside Pulver’s purse, which was sitting next to an open bottle of vodka. Ammunition for a rifle was also inside the vehicle, but no rifle was found, the report stated.

According to the report, Kennedy consented to a breath test, which registered a breath-alcohol content of .260, more than three times over the legal driving limit of .08.

Pulver is charged with child endangering and improper handling of a firearm, while Kennedy is charged with OVI and child endangering.