COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Another Memorial Day event is being canceled due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Our print partner, The Morning Journal, is reporting that the Columbiana Memorial Day parade has been canceled.
Columbiana American Legion Post 290, instead, will have a short service with an honor guard at the Columbiana and New Waterford cemeteries.
Columbiana Memorial Day parade canceled
Columbiana American Legion Post 290, instead, will have a short service
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Another Memorial Day event is being canceled due to the COVID-19 restrictions.