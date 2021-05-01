Columbiana Memorial Day parade canceled

Local News

Columbiana American Legion Post 290, instead, will have a short service

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Memorial Day, Veterans Day, American Flag

Credit: Douglas Sacha/Moment/Getty Images

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Another Memorial Day event is being canceled due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Our print partner, The Morning Journal, is reporting that the Columbiana Memorial Day parade has been canceled.

Columbiana American Legion Post 290, instead, will have a short service with an honor guard at the Columbiana and New Waterford cemeteries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com