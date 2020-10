Mayor Bryan Blakeman said he made the decision regardless of the results of the election, in which he's running for county treasurer

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana will soon have a new mayor, according to the Morning Journal.

Mayor Bryan Blakeman announced Wednesday night he will be stepping down at the end of the year.

Blakeman said he made the decision regardless of the results of the election, in which he’s running for county treasurer.

He said he’s stepping down because he believes in term limits.

When he does, Council President Rick Noel will take over the mayor’s seat.

More stories from WKBN.com: