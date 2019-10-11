Columbiana marketing students help local business improve social media presence

The high schoolers first had to learn the needs and wants of Mega Barre Youngstown

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, Columbiana High School students presented marketing ideas to Laura Zavadil, the owner of Mega Barre Youngstown fitness studio.

The students are taking a business entrepreneurship class and worked together on ways to help grow the business.

The class learned the needs and wants of Mega Barre Youngstown and came up with a plan to grow its social media platform.

“It’s been ingrained in their childhood, probably. I feel it’s a lot easier for them to come up with stuff like this than it is for the older generation,” Zavadil said.

The students broke up into groups and presented their research on how to better use target marketing.