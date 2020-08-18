Columbiana manufacturing company selected for 2 national awards

Humtown Products has recently been awarded two Manufacturing Leadership Awards by the National Association of Manufacturers for their outstanding achievements

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Humtown Products has recently been awarded two Manufacturing Leadership Awards by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) for their outstanding achievement in two categories: Engineering and Production Technology Leadership and Talent Management Leadership.

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards is put on by NAM, the largest manufacturing association in the United States. Humtown was recognized among other world-class manufacturing companies such as Boeing, Ford, Lockheed Martin and Cisco.

The first award, for Engineering and Production Technology Leadership, honors Humtown’s ‘Commercialization of 3D Printing in the Metal Casting Industry.’

Embracing the newest design and production approaches to game-changing process improvements, the NAM has recognized Humtown as one of the world’s leaders in additive manufacturing.

“At Humtown, we are the industry’s first to commercialize 3D printed sand cores and molds,” said Brandon Lamoncha, Humtown’s Director of Additive Manufacturing. “But we could not have done this alone. Without the support of our partners at America Makes, Youngstown Business Incubator and Youngstown State University, these awards would not be possible. In addition to the partnerships, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber has been supportive of additive manufacturing on a state and federal level.”

The second award, for Talent Management Leadership, recognizes Humtown’s strides in ‘Unleashing Human Potential.’ Winners of this category nurture and develop a new generation of leaders for the Manufacturing 4.0 era. This award specifically recognizes Humtown’s development of the patented Visual Earnings System.

Other winners in Humtown’s award categories include General Motors, IBM, Merck, and Siemens Energy.

“At a time when the industry is more innovative and competitive than it ever has been, these award winners truly stand out as leaders of manufacturing’s digital transformation,” said Manufacturing Leadership Council Co-Founder, Executive Director and Vice President David R. Brousell. “We congratulate them for their outstanding achievements.”

Humtown will be recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will take place as a virtual event on October 8, 2020.