COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Trial is scheduled to start on Tuesday for a man from Columbiana who is accused of killing his father.

According to court records, Nathan Tataseo, 47, faces several charges including murder and aggravated murder in the death of his father, James Tataseo.

The body of his father was found at his home on South Elm Street in June 2022.

Nathan previously pleaded no contest to a falsification charge in connection to the investigation. He is being held on $1 million bond.