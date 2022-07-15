COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- A Columbiana man has pleaded no contest to charges in connection to the investigation into his father’s death earlier this month.

Nathan Tataseo, 46, is charged with falsification after authorities said that he provided false statements.

Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Menning deemed Tataseo a person of interest in the case.

His father, James Tataseo, was found dead in his home on Elm Street on July 1. Falsification charges were filed because Nathan told Columbiana officers incorrect information regarding his father’s death.

Tataseo’s bond was set at $50,000. He is ordered to pay a $150 fine and spend 120 days in the Columbiana County Jail.