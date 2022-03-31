COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, the Columbiana Cultural Collective will hold a ribbon-cutting celebration at the Main Street Theater in Columbiana. It will start at 6 p.m.

They lease the theater from the Kufleitner family, who bought the theater during the pandemic.

The Cultural Collective is transforming it into a place where all types of art from music to plays to movies can find a home.

“It’s just a really great moment for the community and to bring folks into town from all walks of life is really kind of our goal, to provide a diverse amount of arts and culture here in town,” said Erich Offenburg, executive director of the Columbiana Cultural Collective.

After the ribbon-cutting, there will be food, music and a showing of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at 8 p.m. The movie is “pay what you can” to watch.