Columbiana lit up for Christmas with yearly light display

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas has made its way to Columbiana. Firestone Park is all lit up.

Over 80 displays with a million lights make up this year’s Joy of Christmas Lights Show in Columbiana.

It includes 3,000 lights on the new train display, which is over 100 feet long and 20 feet tall.

The show is put on by the Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau.

“The monies that come in help to sustain the Nicest Place in America,” said.

And it can’t be done without help and donations from the community.

“We also benefit the park, here, because they are gracious enough to host us and 6,000 cars that come through,” said.

Another neat feature is the gingerbread house. Over a hundred local kids decorated the gingerbread houses on display.

Of course, Santa will be there to find out who has been naughty and nice. One lucky child will win a brand new train.

“That is kind of a big deal, that every kid that comes in gets their name into a drawing for a $400 train set,” said.

The lights will be on display from 6 to 9 p.m. on the following days:

– November 15-17

– November 21-24

– November 28 – December 1

– December 5-8

– December 12-26

Admission is $10 per vehicle.

Festive food and drinks, as well as pictures with Santa are available for purchase.

For more information on this event and other fun things to do, visit the Columbiana Tourism Bureau on Facebook.