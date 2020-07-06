Columbiana leaders asking residents to conserve energy

City officials say participation is not mandatory, but they would like everyone to take part

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – If everyone in Columbiana conserves energy for the next couple of days, they could get a lower energy rate.

It’s part of “Community Energy Savings Days,” which runs Monday and Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

City leaders are asking everyone who can to participate.

Here is how you can help:

Raise your thermostat a few degrees

Unplug any electronics that aren’t in use

Turn off any lights that don’t need to be used

Use heavy appliances like washers and dryers after 7 p.m.

City officials say participation is not mandatory, but they would like everyone to take part.