Columbiana holding first public event since pandemic hit, a luau-themed block party

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana will have its first public event since the start of the pandemic this weekend.

It will be a luau-themed block party with grass skirts and Hawaiian shirts.

There will be events such as axe throwing and a hula hoop contest.

The idea was thought of because it would be easy for people to follow the theme and a fun way to celebrate life returning back to normal.

“It’s really exciting to be able to have mandates lifted, to not worry about that. To let folks make some decisions on their own as far as masking and things like that, and we are going to be wide open downtown for all of these incredible things going on,” said Erich Offenburg, with the Columbiana Chamber of Commerce.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday and is free to the public.