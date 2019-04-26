Columbiana Ford donates high-performance engine to CCCTC students
The company hand-delivered that engine out of a Focus RS
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) - The Columbiana County Career and Technical Center just got a big donation.
Columbiana Ford gave the school a high-performance engine.
Friday morning, the company hand-delivered that engine out of a Focus RS.
Now, students will have the chance to get experience working on something that's brand new.
"It's kind of amazing. I got myself a 2005 F-150 and it makes probably half the power of the thing sitting over there," said student Nathan Patterson.
"To be able to have hands-on touch, tear it apart and see what the new high-tech stuff is all about," said Automotive Technology Instructor Jim Beardsley.
Beardsley said there are great career opportunities available in the automotive service industry for these students.