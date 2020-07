Each day, Columbiana residents are asked to conserve energy from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana City officials are extending their Energy Savings Days to help save money on utility bills.

Originally, the request to conserve energy was just for Monday and Tuesday but now officials say they want it to keep going through Friday.

It’s all in an effort to bring lower power rates to customers.