Columbiana encourages energy conservation during heatwave

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Columbiana is asking customers to cut back on energy usage Monday as temperatures are expected to soar.

The electric utility department is asking residents to conserve electricity between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in an attempt to get lower rates for power.

It’s part of a partnership between the city and American Municipal Power.

Homeowners and businesses are encouraged to reduce energy by using fans, raising the thermostat by several degrees, unplugging electronics that aren’t in use, turning off lights, pulling the shades on windows and operating appliances like washers and dryers after 7 p.m.

The conservation request is not mandatory but is appreciated.

City government offices will be participating in the effort.