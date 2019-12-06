Columbiana County welcomes new humane agent

Their desire is not to remove pets from a home but to educate owners on how to better care for them

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana Humane Society just welcomed a new humane agent to investigate reports of animal abuse.

“Columbiana County is more farm, so we don’t wanna be beating people up, and a lot of it’s education,” said Sharon McElroy, president of the board of Columbiana County Humane Society.

McElroy said they tend to all types of pets, including farm animals. Their desire is not to remove pets from a home but to educate owners on how to better care for them.

However, if an animal is severely abused or neglected, the humane agent will move forward with the process of removing the animal from the home. Then, the animal will be taken to the shelter.

“So, we’re gonna be seeing, really the worst of the worst. I mean, people are not gonna be giving up their animals because they’re healthy. So we’re looking at a lot of vet bills, we’re looking at a lot of rehabilitation for the animals,” McElroy said.

We can’t show or name the humane agent, because of the work he will be doing. But, he said for him, this is more than just a job.

“I have dogs, cats, a couple horses… I love animals… If one is in need of immediate help, I can and will take the animal, at that point, to try to provide it the help it needs,” he said.

McElroy started the non-profit organization Animals Great and Small Humane Society earlier this year.

In September, Animals Great and Small Humane Society merged with the Positive Hope Project, then becoming The Columbiana Humane Society.

Now, the organization works to protect animals, but McElroy said they are not funded by the state or county.

Because of this, they are always looking for volunteers and donations.

If you would like to report animal abuse, or if you would like to inquire about donating or volunteering at the humane society, you can visit the agency’s website, or call 234-575-7177.