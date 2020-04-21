Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.

Columbiana County transit services to receive relief funds during pandemic

Local News

The funds will help cover operating costs during the pandemic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus, COVID-19 from Corporate

.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Local transit across Columbiana County will be receiving funding for relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Controlling Board approved the allocation. The Community Action Agency of Columbiana County will get $2,918,176 and Columbiana CARTS will get $120,090.

These funds will help cover operating costs during the pandemic. They will also help them acquire personal protective equipment.

“Columbiana County, just like the rest of Ohio, has been impacted due to COVID-19 and our transit system is no exception,” said Representative Tim Ginter. “Thanks to the Controlling Board, this funding will give our transit system relief due to the challenges they have faced from the pandemic as they continue to serve as an important mode of transportation for the people of our great district.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com