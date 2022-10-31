NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of New Waterford is getting a low-interest state loan to help with the cost of a sewer upgrade.

The Ohio Water Development Authority for Wastewater and Drinking Improvements is loaning the village $451,575 for five years at a rate of 3.66%.

The money will be used for the design of 40,500 feet of sewer line along Colony, Patriot, Waynewood, Pinewood, Dogwood, Sycamore, Court, Maple, Silliman, Elk, Oak, Boardman, Church, Taylor, W. Main and Crestview Streets to replace aging sewers.

The money is part of a $9.1 million statewide low-interest loan program to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and improve water quality.