YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Drug Task Force executed a warrant to seize multiple weapons and drugs at a Salineville home.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and the Salineville police all aided with the execution of the search warrant at the 300 block of Foundry Hill Road.

According to the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, the task force seized a handgun, two rifles, approximately 45 grams of marijuana, 25 grams of crack cocaine, three grams of fentanyl, one gram of meth, three grams of cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office arrested and charged Austin Ford with obstructing official business.

Additional charges are pending lab results.