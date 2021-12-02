Columbiana County student among Vax-2-School winners

Local News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Another local student is receiving a $10,000 scholarship as part of the state’s Vax-2-School drawings.

Emerson Kemats, of Columbiana, was among the winners.

The full list of winners is below:

  1. Keijuanna (Keikei) Alsup, Centerville 
  2. Cory Baczkowski, Akron 
  3. October Bradley, Olmsted Township 
  4. Audrey Bueter, Grove City 
  5. Noah Carl, Dayton 
  6. Brogan Combs, Chillicothe 
  7. Adriana Crivelli, Solon 
  8. Brodie Custer, Montgomery 
  9. Cimone Derrick, Dayton 
  10. Alexys Dray, Baltimore 
  11. Samuel Eagan, Cincinnati 
  12. Jamison Geil, Cincinnati 
  13. Jineen Kahook, Tallmadge 
  14. Emerson Kemats, Columbiana 
  15. Jessica Legge, Kenton 
  16. Noah Ly, Obetz 
  17. John Matthews III, Hamilton 
  18. Kellen Miller, Troy 
  19. Abigail Mosley, Lancaster 
  20. Ariella Pitty, Brunswick 
  21. Logan Rechin, Rocky River 
  22. Logan Regg, West Chester 
  23. Gavin Resor, Cambridge 
  24. Xavier Robida, Lorain 
  25. Matthew Roth, Findlay 
  26. Ava Schell, Xenia 
  27. Maceo Tabora, Rocky River 
  28. Brooklyn Warmund, Canal Winchester 
  29. Emerson White, Ironton 
  30. Javon Williams, Solon 

Residents ages 5-25 who have at least started the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of five $100,000 or one of 150 $10,000 scholarships to any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program of their choice.

The state will continue announcing 30 $10,000 every day through Dec. 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. The five grand prize winners will be announced during the lottery broadcast at 7:29 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

The only other local winner was Anthony Harker, of Niles, who learned of his award on Wednesday.

