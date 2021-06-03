Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident involving man hit with axe

MIDDLETON TWP, Ohio (WKBN) – An incident involving an assault and an axe is still under investigation, according to officials.

Columbiana County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a reported assault in the 49400 block of Route 154 on May 25.

A family member of the alleged victim called and reported the incident, according to a Sheriff’s report. Investigators say they received a report that the alleged victim hit his attacker with the axe.

On the way there, dispatch told deputies that the alleged suspect called and said he was struck in the arm with an axe.

He was transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment.

No charges have been filed yet.