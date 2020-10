The sheriff's office has been looking for Ricardo Gonzalez, Jr. since Sept. 30

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – An armed and dangerous fugitive from Columbiana County has been arrested.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for Ricardo Gonzalez, Jr. since Sept. 30.

He had multiple warrants for his arrest.

As of Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Gonzalez is in custody.

