(WKBN)- The Columbiana County Sheriff is warning you of a new scam.

A man is calling claiming to be “Deputy Peterson.” He’s targeting people who are required to check in with Sgt. Malone.



The scammer says you must meet him and give him DNA or money. If you don’t, he threatens prosecution.



The suspect is calling from a number ending in 7041.



If you get a call, do not give any information or meet him.