COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday afternoon, the Columbiana County Sheriff’s phone lines are down.

The office said that callers will get an answer when they call 911 and dispatchers will relay the call to the Sheriff’s Office.

They also said that East Liverpool residents are advised to call the East Liverpool police department.