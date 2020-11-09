Columbiana County sees COVID-19 spike over weekend

Over 100 people have tested positive for the virus since Friday

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County saw a spike in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

According to the Columbiana County General Health District, 104 people have tested positive for the virus since Friday.

Of those cases, 101 are in the general community.

Health officials say they didn’t trace the spike in cases to a single event. They say the problem is people aren’t following CDC guidelines.

“People have been going out in the community, whether they are going to schools or a sports event or going to work, and they have some symptoms. They may think they’ve got allergies or just a little tickle in their throat. They have some type of symptoms and progressively they get worst and get tested and end up being positive,” said Laura Fauss, spokesperson for the Columbian County Health District.

Health officials said if you are exhibiting symptoms, consult with your doctor through a virtual visit or get tested.

