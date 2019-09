Columbiana County schools’ report card grades

The following are State Report Card grades in Columbiana County, which were released Thursday

East Liverpool City School District: Overall Grade — D

Achievement Component Grade — D

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — F

Graduation Component Grade — B

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — F

East Palestine City School District: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — D

Progress Component Grade — C

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — B

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — B

Prepared for Success Component Grade — F

Salem City School District: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — D

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — B

Graduation Component Grade — B

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — B

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Wellsville Local School District: Overall Grade — D

Achievement Component Grade — D

Progress Component Grade — D

Gap Closing Component Grade — B

Graduation Component Grade — C

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — D

Prepared for Success Component Grade — F

Columbiana Exempted Village School District: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — D

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — NR

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Leetonia Exempted Village: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — D

Progress Component Grade — D

Gap Closing Component Grade — B

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — D

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Lisbon Exempted Village: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — D

Progress Component Grade — D

Gap Closing Component Grade — B

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — F

Beaver Local: Overall Grade — B

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — F

Crestview Local: Overall Grade — B

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Southern Local: Overall Grade — D

Achievement Component Grade — D

Progress Component Grade — D

Gap Closing Component Grade — F

Graduation Component Grade — B

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

United Local: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — D

Gap Closing Component Grade — B

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Buckeye On-Line School for Success: Overall Grade — F

Achievement Component Grade — F

Progress Component Grade — D

Gap Closing Component Grade — F

Graduation Component Grade — F