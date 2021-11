SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- A recount Wednesday morning will determine which incumbent Southern Local school board member will return in January.

The recount is set for 8 a.m.

John Sawyer currently has two votes over Linda Morris. (495 to 493). That margin is less than half of one percent of the votes cast. It triggered an automatic recount.

The board will then meet at 2 p.m. to certify those results. We will provide the latest updates