OH-39 at Boyd Road will be closed for a few hours for clean-up

YELLOW CREEK TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – OH-39 is going to be closed for a few hours at Boyd Road due to a semi rollover, according to the Highlandtown Volunteer Fire Department.

Cars can use Boyd Road to get around, but trucks and other large vehicles are going to have to use Route 45.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has detours in the area.

As of 10 a.m., the crash was expected to take about four hours to clean up.