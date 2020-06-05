Columbiana County reports no new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

The Columbiana Health District released new information regarding coronavirus cases in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana Health District released new information regarding coronavirus cases in Columbiana County Friday.

From Thursday’s report, there were no new cases of COVID-19 and no new coronavirus-related deaths reported Friday.

There have been a total of 893 cases of coronavirus. Of those cases, 523 are inmates at the federal prison and 75 are residents of long term care facilities.

Of the 54 residents that have died from COVID-19 related complications, there have been 30 men and 24 women with ages ranging from 43 to 96 years old.

Of those, nine were inmates at the federal prison and 28 were residents of long term care facilities.

A total of 801 of the possible 839 residents have recovered.

The Columbiana Health District said since the federal prison is an isolate facility and no inmates have been recently sent to area hospitals for COVID-19-related issues, they have included all the positive inmate cases in their recovery number.