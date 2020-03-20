Columbiana County reports first positive case of COVID-19

Medical experts are working to notify those in contact with the person who may need to take action for possible exposure

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported the first “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19 in the county on Friday.

According to the health district, the person did not travel outside of Ohio and had no known exposure to the virus. They believe the case was the result of spreading within the community.

The Columbiana County Health District said local health personnel, medical providers and hospitals will continue working together to treat anyone in the county affected by the coronavirus.

They urge the public to take standard precautions and practice social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

For questions and concerns, contact the Ohio Department of Health Call Center at 1-833-427-5634 or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.