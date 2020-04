This is an increase of nine since Saturday

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – As of Sunday, the Columbiana Health District reports the county has 40 positive cases to date, including five deaths.

This is an increase of nine since Saturday. No new deaths have been reported.

The data reported includes cases from East Liverpool City and Salem City hospitals and the federal prison.

This increase may not be reflected in the total released by the Ohio Department of Health at 2 p.m.