Columbiana County records 6th virus death of man who was out of town

The victim was out of state when he died

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County recorded its sixth death from the coronavirus.

Numbers released Thursday from the Columbiana County Health District shows that the county’s sixth death from COVID-19 involved a man who was out of the state when he died on April 3.

The county’s numbers were included Wednesday in a report from the Ohio Department of Health.

There have been 82 positive COVID-19 cases in the county to date and six deaths. Of those, 70% are male and 30% female.

These numbers reflect current totals including cases in East Liverpool City, Salem City and at the federal prison.

This increase may not be reflected in the total released by the Ohio Department of Health at 2 p.m. until their next update.