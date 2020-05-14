Columbiana County records 2 new COVID-19 deaths

The two deaths bring the county total up to 43

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported Thursday two additional deaths from COVID-19.

The two deaths bring the county total up to 43. Of those, 21 were residents of long-term care facilities and 9 were inmates from the Elkton prison.

The two latest deaths were females that were 71 and 75 years years old and were residents of a long-term care facility. They also had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

Health officials in Columbiana County announced Monday that they are going to start releasing coronavirus case totals once a week, beginning Friday, May 15, unless there is a death. Those cases will be released daily.