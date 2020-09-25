Columbiana County recorder turns down plea deal in deadly crash case

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County’s recorder is scheduled to go on trial in connection to a deadly crash.

Friday morning, Theresa Bosel and her attorney turned down a plea deal.

She’s charged with vehicular manslaughter.

She is accused of being involved in a crash last August on Western Reserve Road in Beaver Township. The other driver died.

Friday morning in court, Judge Molly Johnson told both sides if they couldn’t reach an agreement, she will set the case for trial in November.

