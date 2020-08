(WKBN) – A plea deal has been offered to Columbiana County recorder Theresa Bosel for a 2019 traffic fatality case, according to the Morning Journal.

Prosecutors offered Bosel 30 days of house arrest.

Bosel is charged with a misdemeanor for driving left of center and causing a traffic accident that claimed the life of a California man, the Morning Journal reported.

She rejected the plea but has until next Friday to change her mind. If not, her trial starts on Oct. 26.

