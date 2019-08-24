Columbiana County Recorder facing charges for fatal crash in Beaver Twp.

Theresa Bosel is charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving left of center and failure to wear a seat belt

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County’s recorder is now facing charges for a fatal crash earlier this week in Beaver Township.

Theresa Bosel is charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving left of center and failure to wear a seat belt, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms.

The crash on Western Reserve Road took the life of 69-year-old Cecil Chamberlain, of California.

Bosel was driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Western Reserve Road when she hit a 2019 GMC Terrain, driven by 70-year-old Drema Kessel, who was going eastbound. The Wrangler then hit a Ford Fusion, forcing it off the roadway, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Fusion, Chamberlain, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

His 66-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Bosel and Kessel weren’t hurt in the crash, troopers said.