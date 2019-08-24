LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News Saturday Morning

Columbiana County Recorder facing charges for fatal crash in Beaver Twp.

Local News

Theresa Bosel is charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving left of center and failure to wear a seat belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deadly car crash on Western Reserve Road in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County’s recorder is now facing charges for a fatal crash earlier this week in Beaver Township.

Theresa Bosel is charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving left of center and failure to wear a seat belt, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms.

The crash on Western Reserve Road took the life of 69-year-old Cecil Chamberlain, of California.

Bosel was driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Western Reserve Road when she hit a 2019 GMC Terrain, driven by 70-year-old Drema Kessel, who was going eastbound. The Wrangler then hit a Ford Fusion, forcing it off the roadway, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Fusion, Chamberlain, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

His 66-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Bosel and Kessel weren’t hurt in the crash, troopers said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Trending on WKBN.com