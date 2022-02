(WKBN) – Officials with the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing teen.

Haley Stahler, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 16 around 6 a.m. She was on her way to school but reportedly never arrived.

Stahler was driving a black 2013 Ford Edge with two paw print stickers on the back.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office at 330-424-7255.