Columbiana County official takes plea deal in traffic death case

Theresa Bosel was charged with a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County Recorder Theresa Bosel now says she will accept a plea deal in a traffic death case.

Our print partner The Morning Journal is reporting Bosel’s attorney notified Mahoning County Judge Molly Johnson she will take the plea deal offered to her, which is for 30-days house arrest.

Bosel was charged with a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge in the 2019 death of a man from California. The accident happened on Western Reserve Road.

