Columbiana County official pleads not guilty in deadly crash

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County official charged in a deadly accident last week pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide charges.

Theresa Bosel, 48, of Lisbon, who is also Columbiana County’s recorder, entered a plea of not guilty this week in Mahoning Court in connection to the August 19 crash that killed 69-year-old Cecil Chamberlain, of California.

Police say Bosel was driving west on Western Reserve Road in Beaver Township when she went left of center, hitting an SUV going eastbound and then hit a car, forcing it off the road.

Chamberlain was in the car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. His 66-year-old passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Bosel and the driver of the SUV were not injured in the crash.

Bosel is due back in court in September.