LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A judge refused to lower the bond for a suspect in a Columbiana County murder.

Justin Givens is suspected in the March 18 murder of Mary Ann McGuire on Depot Road in Hanover Township.

In court Monday Givens’ attorney asked for the $1 million bond to be reduced. The assistant prosecutor opposed the reduction calling Givens a flight risk and accusing him of plotting to escape. Givens was bound over to the grand jury charged with having weapons while under a disability.

Reports said that murder charges have been filed yet.