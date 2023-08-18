YELLOW CREEK Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a mobile home fire Friday morning in Yellow Creek Township.

Firefighters from Highlandtown, Wellsville, and West Point responded to the 42000 block of Sunset Road around 4 a.m.

Highlandtown Fire Chief Jeremiah Cole said that in addition to the mobile home, two campers also caught fire. There was no one in any of the structures.

Cole said that the mobile home did not have utilities.

Crews put the fires out around 6:30 a.m. Cole said that the fire is ruled suspicious and is under investigation.

This comes days after the Yellow Creek house explosion that occurred Tuesday night.