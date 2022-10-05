LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County man entered a plea agreement on Tuesday in his case that he caused the death of a child in 2017.

Aaron Delo, 30, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of endangering children in his case. An involuntary manslaughter charge that he faced was dropped.

Delo was arrested in February following a secret indictment following the death of Dallas Delo.

Investigators say the child’s death was a direct result of Aaron Delo committing child endangering by “creating a substantial risk to the health or safety of Dallas Delo by violating duty of care, protection or support,” according to the indictment.

Investigators say the crime happened between Dec. 31, 2017, and Jan. 1, 2018.

Sentencing in Aaron Delo’s case is set for 1:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. He faces a sentence of nine to 36 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.