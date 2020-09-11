Columbiana County man facing vehicular manslaughter charge in delivery driver’s death

The 89-year-old is accused of hitting the delivery driver with his car last month

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – An 89-year-old man from New Waterford is now charged with vehicular manslaughter in the death of a delivery driver, according to the Morning Journal.

Richard Kiehl was arraigned Thursday and his license is now suspended.

There are concerns that if he drives, he would be a threat to public safety.

Kiehl is accused of causing the death of Brian Clark, who was hit while making deliveries in East Palestine last month.

Kiehl’s pretrial is next month.

More stories from WKBN.com: