(WKBN) – The Treasurer’s Office received permission from county commissioners on Wednesday to put a new kiosk inside the Columbiana County Courthouse.

Treasurer Bryan Blakeman ordered the kiosk on Thursday.

It will be another option for residents of the county to come in and pay bills.

It will hopefully cut down on the line at the Treasurer’s Office come collections time.

“Now you’ll be able to walk up to a screen, type in your name or your purse number that’s on your bill. It will take credit cards, it will take checks, it will take cash. There’s no wait — you just walk in, do it and you’re done,” said Blakeman.

Blakeman said they also have it set up so that people can pay their bills online.