Columbiana County leaders trying to make up for loss of state money due to speed cameras

County officials say they were led to believe the money would only be cut from communities that use the cameras, not the entire county

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County officials are working to make up for an unexpected loss in revenue from state funds.

As a result of House Bill 62 passing last year, Ohio counties that use speed cameras to issue citations received a cut in Local Government Funds (LGF) from the state. The cut would be the total amount of money made from citations issued via traffic cameras.

Columbiana County is one of the affected counties.

The catch is that all communities are being hit with a cut in funding, regardless of whether they use speed cameras, according to Columbiana County officials.

“I’ve been in touch with our state representative, Tim Ginter, and he is working on an amendment to this bill, along with the other state reps,” said Columbiana County Auditor Nancy Milliken. “I think they all realize that this was put through and it was not the right choice, so we’re hoping there is an amendment.”

Last year, Ginter voted in favor of it.

WKBN tried contacting Ginter Wednesday afternoon, but we weren’t able to reach him.

“[The bill] not only penalized the community that was using it, but it cut the Local Government Funds to every other community in the county who had absolutely nothing to do with the imposition of the speed cameras,” said Columbiana County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Herron.

Columbiana County expected to receive $2,294,773 in LGF in 2021. However, in July, county officials found out they would only receive $944,972 to distribute.

That’s a difference of $1,349,801.

Herron also said the impact on the communities is tremendous and hurts money to provide necessary services.

“How many streets can this pave? How many police officers could this help fund?” he asked.

The three Columbiana County communities that used traffic cameras last year were Liverpool Township — which made $124,853 in citations, East Palestine City — which made $1,261,207 and Wellsville — which made $2,295.

Only Liverpool Township will use the cameras next year. East Liverpool City voted them out after this year and Wellsville quit using them last November.

Columbiana County Treasurer Linda Bolon found out about the distribution across the whole county last Thursday.

“We were all led to think that it was just going to be for the municipalities that have traffic cameras,” she said. “We all feel that it’s unfair that they’re going to penalize everyone. I’m hoping the general assembly will take a look at that and get it fixed.”

Even though the bill passed last year, Herron said they didn’t find out from the Department of Taxation until July that it would impact every community in the county.

“This is a one-time major hit,” Herron said.

Bolon and Herron said the county and its communities already operate frugally, so this was tough to take.

“I’m certainly hoping that we’re going to be able to get this resolved,” Bolon said. “We see how bad it is for some of our smaller townships and municipalities. They’ve always operated very frugally here in Columbiana County and to have to take a hit like this, it just seems unfair to me.”