Columbiana County kids receive back-to-school supplies

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County kids have a chance to get their hands on back-to-school supplies Thursday.

The event is going on until 8 p.m. at The Brightside Project in Salem. They are giving away backpacks, folders and more.

The event is for any child in the county who didn’t receive these items during their previous giveaway.

“We’re in tough times. Everyone is hurting in some way, form or another. But we’re here for those kids and we want to make sure that they are going back and that means a lot on the first day of school,” said The Brightside Project executive director Scott Lewis.

They will also be fitting kids for shoes and doing a food giveaway.