Columbiana County Jail corrections officer charged with smuggling drugs into facility

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County Jail corrections officer is facing charges, accused of bringing narcotics into the facility.

According to our print partners at the Morning Journal, Jordan Thurmond is charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items.

According to court documents, investigators found amphetamines, Oxycodone and marijuana in Thurmond’s backpack. They found the drugs after concerns that narcotics were being brought into the jail for inmates, the Morning Journal reports.

Thurmond is free after posting bond.

