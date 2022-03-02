LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- In Columbiana County, more help is now in place to help some of the most vulnerable.

The Humane Society appointed its second humane agent Wednesday. Kaitlin Clark was sworn in Wednesday morning.

She’s worked the past year as a shelter manager. A humane agent serves legal notices, investigates, and seizes animals.

“There’s a heavy caseload in Columbiana County from yeas of not having an agent appointed and then we had. The last couple of years and we still are discovering things that are left behind not dealt with years ago that have just accumulated to be just much much worse,” Clark said.

Clark joins Erica Rice, who was sworn in as an agent last year.