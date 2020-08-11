Columbiana County Health Department offers free skin cancer screenings to residents

Screenings will be available by appointment, which can be made by calling 330-424-0272 x 114

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health Department is offering free skin cancer screenings Tuesday for people living in the county.

The clinic will be held at the Health Department on State Route 45 in Lisbon.

A local physician and nurse practitioner will staff the clinic.

If you do not live in Columbiana County but still want to be screened, you will be charged $5.

Screenings will be available by appointment, which can be made by calling 330-424-0272 x 114.

Skin Cancer is the most common type of cancer. More than 800,000 people develop skin cancer each year.

Skin Cancers are easy to detect and most can be cured when detected early.

Those with a suspicious lesion such as a sore that will not heal, a mole or wart that has changed, a change in color pigmentation of the skin, or any skin abnormality may be seen at this clinic.